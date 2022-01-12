US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden gambles big on ‘nuclear option’ in US voting rights fight
- The president called for a change to Senate filibuster rules so Democrats can push through reforms he says are crucial to saving American democracy
- Republicans will see such a move as a declaration of war. And to even get to that point, Biden first needs the support of sceptical lawmakers from his own party
