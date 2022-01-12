The Omicron variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, scientists hope. Photo: AFP
Omicron Covid-19 may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain, scientists say
- Modelling by universities shows wave of infections may soon peak in US
- New Covid-19 cases in Britain have dropped to 140,000 a day from 200,000
