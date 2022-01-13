Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince Andrew fails to get sex abuse case dismissed despite Jeffrey Epstein deal
- A US judge has ruled that accuser Virginia Giuffre’s suit can go ahead, as her US$500,000 settlement with the late financier does not involve the UK royal
- Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with Andrew by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
