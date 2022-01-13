Shoppers turn up early for Black Friday sales in Pennsylvania in November. The US last year saw its largest annual increase in inflation in nearly four decades. Photo: Reuters
US inflation hits 39-year high of 7 per cent

  • Consumer prices in 2021 rose by the most in nearly four decades, setting the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes
  • High inflation has proven more stubborn than the central bank predicted, as unprecedented demand for goods runs into supply constraints

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:14am, 13 Jan, 2022

