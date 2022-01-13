United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in November. Photo: Reuters
United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in November. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US slams China for cancelling flights over coronavirus cases, warning of response

  • Beijing suspended 6 flights from the US to Shanghai and Guangzhou, adding them to a growing list of routes affected by passengers testing positive for Covid-19
  • The number of US flights scrapped has surged since December, as infections caused by the Omicron variant soar to record highs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:43am, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in November. Photo: Reuters
United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE