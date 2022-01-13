Former US president Donald Trump smiles at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, in July. Photo: AP
Donald Trump calls out ‘gutless’ politicians who won’t say they got coronavirus booster
- After consistently playing down the risk of Covid-19, the ex-US president has changed his posture on vaccines as he eyes another run for the White House
- Trump may be seeking to turn the shots into a political issue as he looks to stand out from other 2024 Republican candidates loath to upset the party’s base
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
