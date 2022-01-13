Five letters, six attempts, and only one word per day: the formula for “Wordle” is simple. Photo: AFP
Five letters, six attempts, and only one word per day: the formula for “Wordle” is simple. Photo: AFP
Gaming
World /  United States & Canada

A programmer’s Wordle game went viral – and along came the copycats

  • Apple removes knock-offs of the viral puzzle from its App Store after developers try to cash in
  • The free five-letter challenge had only 90 daily players on November 1, but has since reached counts of up to 2 million users

Topic |   Gaming
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Five letters, six attempts, and only one word per day: the formula for “Wordle” is simple. Photo: AFP
Five letters, six attempts, and only one word per day: the formula for “Wordle” is simple. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE