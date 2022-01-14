The British flag flies in front of Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament in London in December. Photo: Reuters
UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spy threat in parliament

  • Suspect Christine Lee allegedly engaged in ‘political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party’
  • The lawyer reportedly donated US$275,000 to an ex-Labour shadow cabinet member, and was presented an award by Theresa May for her contribution to Sino-UK ties

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:22am, 14 Jan, 2022

