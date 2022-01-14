US President Joe Biden (left) speaks on his administration’s Covid-19 surge response as members of the military from Arizona, New York and Michigan listen on a screen in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden sends US military to overwhelmed states to help with Omicron coronavirus surge
- The president also promised free high-quality masks and 500 million more free Covid-19 tests to tackle the fast-spreading variant
- Military health workers will be sent to packed emergency rooms to free up hospital staff for non-coronavirus cases
