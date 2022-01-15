The FBI is searching for “Ethan” Song Zhili (left) and Wang Dianwei, two Chinese citizens accused of running an illegal money transfer business in Southern California. Photo: US attorney’s office
FBI on hunt for Chinese duo over US$2 million in illegal money transfers from China to US
- Wang Dianwei, 31, and “Ethan” Song Zhili, 36, are accused of running a California-based underground banking network to move funds from China
- The source of the money deposited in the US included romance scams targeting older victims
