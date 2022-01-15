A supervisor displays crushed ore before it is sent to the mill at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass, California, the only such mine in the US. Photo: Reuters
US bill would block defence contractors from using Chinese rare earths

  • If passed, the bipartisan legislation would use the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile in a bid to loosen Beijing’s grip on the strategic minerals
  • While the United States created the industry in World War II, China has slowly grown to control the entire sector the past 30 years

Updated: 4:02am, 15 Jan, 2022

