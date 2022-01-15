University of Pennsylvania students watch a graduation ceremony at their campus in Philadelphia. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax may face sanction over repeated anti-Asian racist comments
- A group of students presented a petition to Penn, asking the school to launch an investigation into the 68-year-old, alleging she’s unfit to teach
- But some academics who ardently despise Wax’s comments say they would rather prefer she retains the right to say them than allow her to be fired
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
