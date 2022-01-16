The virus that causes Covid-19 emerging from the surface of cells. Photo: Shutterstock
Worse variants than Omicron to come, warn scientists

  • Experts say there’s no guarantee future variants will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them; viruses do not always get less deadly over time
  • With both Omicron and Delta circulating, people may get double infections that could spawn ‘Frankenvariants,’ hybrids with characteristics of both types

