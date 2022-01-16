Late music icon Prince did not leave a will for his US$156.4 million fortune. Photo: AP
Music icon Prince’s US$156.4 million estate in final valuation
- Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, did not leave a will, resulting in a six-year battle among lawyers paid tens of millions of dollars to administer his estate
- The estate will be divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the superstar’s six heirs; two siblings have since died and two are in their 80s
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Late music icon Prince did not leave a will for his US$156.4 million fortune. Photo: AP