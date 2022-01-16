A woman was pushed under a train as she waited at a New York subway station. Photo: TNS
Asian woman pushed to her death under train in New York subway

  • The woman was randomly targeted at around 9.30am on Saturday at a station in Times Square; she was pronounced dead at the scene
  • A homeless man confessed; there was no indication that the pair spoken or had any interaction before the deadly attack

Associated Press
Updated: 8:13am, 16 Jan, 2022

A woman was pushed under a train as she waited at a New York subway station. Photo: TNS
