A woman was pushed under a train as she waited at a New York subway station. Photo: TNS
Asian woman pushed to her death under train in New York subway
- The woman was randomly targeted at around 9.30am on Saturday at a station in Times Square; she was pronounced dead at the scene
- A homeless man confessed; there was no indication that the pair spoken or had any interaction before the deadly attack
Topic | New York City
