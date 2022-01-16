Authorities escort one of the hostages out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Photo: AP
Man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, demands release of ‘Lady al-Qaeda’

  • Police were negotiating with a man who had taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas
  • Man demands release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned in US on charges of trying to kill Americans in Afghanistan

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:47am, 16 Jan, 2022

