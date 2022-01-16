Authorities escort one of the hostages out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Photo: AP
Man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, demands release of ‘Lady al-Qaeda’
- Police were negotiating with a man who had taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas
- Man demands release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned in US on charges of trying to kill Americans in Afghanistan
Authorities escort one of the hostages out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Photo: AP