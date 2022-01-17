The synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four people were held hostage by a British national. Photo: AFP
British national was hostage-taker at Texas synagogue, says FBI

  • Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out after 10 hours being held at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth
  • Akram was heard demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, who is in a federal prison in Texas

Associated PressReuters
Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 3:57am, 17 Jan, 2022

