French bulldogs are a tempting target for thieves because of their high resale value - US$3,500 to US$5,000 or more. Photo: AFP
French bulldogs are a tempting target for thieves because of their high resale value - US$3,500 to US$5,000 or more. Photo: AFP
Pets
World /  United States & Canada

Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

  • French bulldogs are considered the ‘dog of the stars’, selling for thousands on the black market
  • The most famous victim so far has been Lady Gaga - armed men last year stole her pet bulldogs

Topic |   Pets
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:12pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French bulldogs are a tempting target for thieves because of their high resale value - US$3,500 to US$5,000 or more. Photo: AFP
French bulldogs are a tempting target for thieves because of their high resale value - US$3,500 to US$5,000 or more. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE