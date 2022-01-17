A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine. Photo: AP
A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

China’s love for US lobster still strong amid pandemic

  • Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country’s middle class
  • The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Lunar New Year, which is February 1 this year

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:30pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine. Photo: AP
A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE