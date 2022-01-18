General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington in September. Photo: AP
Top US general Mark Milley tests positive for coronavirus
- The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff has minor symptoms and is isolating and working remotely
- Milley’s most recent contact with President Biden was on January 12; the general is vaccinated and has received his booster
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
