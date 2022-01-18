An American Airlines plane taxis at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
US airlines warn 5G could ground planes and wreak havoc at airports

  • CEOs of major carriers have sent an urgent letter to the Biden administration just days before AT&T and Verizon deploy their next-generation service
  • Aviation authorities have said that potential 5G band interference could affect sensitive instruments and affect low-visibility operations

Updated: 6:05am, 18 Jan, 2022

An American Airlines plane taxis at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
