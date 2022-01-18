Michelle Alyssa Go was fatally shoved from a subway platform in New York. Photo: LinkedIn
Michelle Alyssa Go, who was pushed to her death in New York subway, spent years helping homeless
- The organisation she volunteered at is urging the authorities to do something about the city’s mental health crisis
- Simon Martial, a homeless man with a history of mental illness, is suspected of shoving the Deloitte senior manager into the path of a train
Topic | Crime
