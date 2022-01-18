US President Joe Biden is entering his second year in office. Photo: AP
Joe Biden enters second year of presidency frustrated, looking to fight
- US President Joe Biden running out of time, patience and allies to save what remains of his domestic ambitions after first year in power
- Biden beset by Covid-19 health crisis, an evermore divided US, and the likely loss of Congress to the Republicans in November’s midterms
Topic | Joe Biden
