A plane flies near a 5G cell tower in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 11. Photo: Bloomberg
AT&T and Verizon pause some new 5G after US airlines raise alarm
- The telecoms giants will delay activating towers near key airports amid fears that the technology will interfere with aircraft instruments and disrupt flights
- The concerns have led to a dispute between the US aviation sector and wireless providers despite many other countries being able to work with 5G around airports
Topic | 5G
