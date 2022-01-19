A nurse shows components of a free drive-through Covid-19 testing kit available for at-risk people in Raleigh, North Carolina, in June 2020. Photo: TNS
US faces wave of Omicron deaths in coming weeks, coronavirus modelling shows
- 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the current Covid-19 wave subsides in mid-March
- Despite signs Omicron causes milder disease on average, an unprecedented level of infection means many vulnerable people will become severely ill
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
