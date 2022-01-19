Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington in November 2020. Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani and other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over US Capitol attack
- He, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis have been told to hand over documents and sit for depositions by the panel investigating the January 6 insurrection
- The three had joined Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat by Biden
Topic | Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington in November 2020. Photo: AP