Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a vigil in honour of subway attack victim Michelle Alyssa Go in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
New York City mayor says he doesn’t feel safe riding subway after Asian woman pushed to her death in front of train
- Eric Adams said when he rode the train on January 1, he called 911 to report a fight near a subway station and encountered a yelling passenger
- The admission from the Democrat came days after a 61-year-old man was charged with the killing of Michelle Alyssa Go
Topic | United States
