A person wearing a face mask reading “Stop Asian Hate” attends a candlelight vigil in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
NY subway shoving: Martial Simon charged with Michelle Alyssa Go’s murder, but was race a factor?
- Prosecutors are seeking to determine if the attack on the Asian-American woman was motivated by racial bias
- A mental fitness exam has been ordered for Simon, who is being held without bail
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
A person wearing a face mask reading “Stop Asian Hate” attends a candlelight vigil in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP