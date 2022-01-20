A person wearing a face mask reading “Stop Asian Hate” attends a candlelight vigil in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
NY subway shoving: Martial Simon charged with Michelle Alyssa Go’s murder, but was race a factor?

  • Prosecutors are seeking to determine if the attack on the Asian-American woman was motivated by racial bias
  • A mental fitness exam has been ordered for Simon, who is being held without bail

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:52am, 20 Jan, 2022

