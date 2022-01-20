Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds in Arizona on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Investigators found evidence of fraud by Donald Trump’s company, New York attorney general says
- The authorities are seeking to question the ex-US president and his two eldest children over ‘misleading’ valuations of golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property
- These were allegedly used by the Trump Organisation to obtain loans and tax benefits from banks and officials
Topic | Donald Trump
