RRussia has also moved troops to Belarus for what it calls joint military exercises, giving it the option of attacking neighbouring Ukraine from the north, east and south. Photo: Belarus Ministry of Defence via AFP
Joe Biden predicts Russia’s Vladimir Putin will ‘move in’ on Ukraine
- The US president says a third summit between the two leaders is ‘still a possibility’, and he is concerned that the situation ‘could get out of hand’
- Biden says he thinks Putin will try to test the West, but warns that Russia will face ‘disaster’ if it invades
Topic | Ukraine
