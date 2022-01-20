Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the Capitol police in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: TNS
US Supreme Court spurns Donald Trump’s bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

  • The decision means files sought by a panel investigating the January 6 riot can be disclosed even as litigation over the matter continues in lower courts
  • Only one of the court’s nine members, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, publicly noted disagreement with the decision

Reuters
