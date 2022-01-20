US President Joe Biden jokes about doing push-ups during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden says ‘we got a lot done’, vows to reconnect with Americans as he enters second year of his presidency
- At a news conference marking his first year in office, Biden brushed off criticism over his handling of the Covid-19, soaring inflation and the Afghan exit
- Biden confirmed he wants to run for re-election with Kamala Harris as his vice-president again
