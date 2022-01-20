Some US officials previously alleged the cases could have been caused by Russian microwave attacks, but scientists expressed doubts about the theory and said there was not one affliction or cause of the reported cases.

The reports said the CIA document reported interim findings.

“The interim report was not a final conclusion of the broader Biden administration or the full intelligence community,” NBC reported, citing US officials.

The CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. File photo: AFP

The findings elicited frustration from some of those who fell ill, with a group of people saying the CIA assessment “cannot and must not be the final word on the matter,” according to a statement cited by the Times.

“While we have reached some significant interim findings, we are not done,” William Burns, the director of the CIA, said in a statement quoted by the Times.