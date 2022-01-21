The Doomsday Clock is unveiled in Washington on Thursday. Photo: The Hastings Group via AFP
Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight
- Hypersonic weapons, the climate crisis, disinformation and threats to democracy mean the world remains caught in ‘a dangerous moment’, experts say
- To avoid catastrophe, world leaders must do a much better job of heeding science and cooperating, adds the head of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists
Topic | Climate change
The Doomsday Clock is unveiled in Washington on Thursday. Photo: The Hastings Group via AFP