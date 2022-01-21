U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS
U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

US lawmakers urge Biden trade chief Katherine Tai to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods

  • The duties are hurting American firms and workers, say more than 140 members of Congress in a letter to the US trade representative
  • Tai’s proposed Section 301 exclusions are too narrow, the bipartisan group says, amid concerns over foreign competition and inflation

Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:29am, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS
U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE