U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS
US lawmakers urge Biden trade chief Katherine Tai to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods
- The duties are hurting American firms and workers, say more than 140 members of Congress in a letter to the US trade representative
- Tai’s proposed Section 301 exclusions are too narrow, the bipartisan group says, amid concerns over foreign competition and inflation
Topic | US-China trade war
U..Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination in Washington in February 2021. Photo: TNS