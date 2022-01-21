The NIH-funded study marks the latest effort to show that the vaccines can help avert the risks Covid-19 poses on pregnancy. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid-19 vaccines don’t affect male fertility, but catching the virus might: study
- Researchers found a couple’s chances of conceiving decreased slightly if the male partner had got the virus 60 days or less before a menstrual cycle
- The NIH-funded study’s findings refute a common myth about the vaccine and send a warning to men who avoid it
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The NIH-funded study marks the latest effort to show that the vaccines can help avert the risks Covid-19 poses on pregnancy. Photo: Shutterstock