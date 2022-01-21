A border marker between the US and Canada at Emerson, Manitoba. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
US man charged with human smuggling after 4 Indians including baby freeze to death in blizzard near Canada border
- Police found the bodies in Canada’s Manitoba province just metres from the frontier with Minnesota
- US authorities allege in court documents that Steve Shand, who was arrested in connection with the case, has likely been involved in other border crossings
