Air China planes are seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March 2020. Photo: AFP
US suspends 44 China-bound flights in retaliation for coronavirus cancellations
- Beijing had earlier scrapped 44 flights by US airlines after some passengers tested positive for Covid-19
- The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen Airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines
Topic | US-China relations
Air China planes are seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March 2020. Photo: AFP