The United States Department of Justice launched a ‘China Initiative’ to combat spying. Photo: Reuters
Arkansas professor pleads guilty to lying about China patents to FBI
- Simon Saw-Teong Ang pleaded guilty in federal court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday to one count from a 58-count federal indictment
- Prosecutors say 24 patents bearing Ang’s name were filed with the Beijing government but that he failed to report them to the university and denied having them when questioned by the FBI
Topic | United States
