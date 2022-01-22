Demonstrators during the annual March For Life in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden urges support for abortion rights on key anniversary

  • US president said the constitutional right established in Roe v Wade nearly 50 years ago is under assault as never before, and ‘should be codified into law’
  • Abortion rights advocates fear that the current Supreme Court, including three justices named by former president Donald Trump, will eliminate that right

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:47pm, 22 Jan, 2022

