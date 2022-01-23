The United States, the World Health Organization’s top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent. File photo: AP
US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization
- US concerned about the WHO’s ability to confront future threats, including from China, sources say
- Major funding reform supported by top European Union donors, along with countries in Africa and South Asia
Topic | World Health Organization
The United States, the World Health Organization’s top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent. File photo: AP