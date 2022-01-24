Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US Capitol riot investigation to report any fake elector evidence to Justice Department

  • January 6 investigators are looking for evidence that some Republican officials sought to nominate their own slates of electors, rather than those chosen by voters
  • While the committee can refer possible crimes to the Justice Department, it is up to the department to decide whether to charge anyone

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:02am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE