US man who live-streamed sex abuse of Filipino children receives record prison sentence

US man sentenced to 55 years for child sex abuse he watched on live-stream.
- Jake Ross, who paid a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children while he watched it on live-stream, 8,800 miles away, was sentenced to 55 years
- Judge Martin Reidinger of Asheville, N. Carolina, also added a lifetime of court supervision should 47-year-old Ross live long enough to serve out his term
