US man who live-streamed sex abuse of Filipino children receives record prison sentence

  • Jake Ross, who paid a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children while he watched it on live-stream, 8,800 miles away, was sentenced to 55 years
  • Judge Martin Reidinger of Asheville, N. Carolina, also added a lifetime of court supervision should 47-year-old Ross live long enough to serve out his term

