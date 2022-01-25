Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, speaks to reporters at a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court to hear challenge to Harvard’s race-conscious admissions

  • The Ivy League school and the University of North Carolina have been accused of discrimination against Asian-American college applicants
  • The landmark case could mean the end of the affirmative action policies widely used to increase diversity on US campuses

Reuters
Updated: 2:08am, 25 Jan, 2022

