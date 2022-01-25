US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters
US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters
Music
World /  United States & Canada

Bob Dylan sells entire recording catalogue to Sony

  • The deal with the folk rock icon behind ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ is estimated to be worth US$200 million, and is separate from a US$300 million sale to Universal
  • It marks the latest high-profile transaction in the recent music rights purchasing rush involving names like David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen

Topic |   Music
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:06am, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters
US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE