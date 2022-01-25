US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters
Bob Dylan sells entire recording catalogue to Sony
- The deal with the folk rock icon behind ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ is estimated to be worth US$200 million, and is separate from a US$300 million sale to Universal
- It marks the latest high-profile transaction in the recent music rights purchasing rush involving names like David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen
Topic | Music
US musician Bob Dylan performs at The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent, in England in June 2012. Photo: Reuters