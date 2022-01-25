An F-35C Lightning II taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in October 2021. Photo: US Navy
US F-35 pilot ejects, 7 hurt in South China Sea ‘landing mishap’
- The incident happened on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, part of two US Navy Carrier Strike Groups that began operation in the area on Sunday
- The carriers entered the disputed sea for training as Taiwan reported a new Chinese air force incursion at the top of the waterway
Topic | South China Sea
An F-35C Lightning II taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in October 2021. Photo: US Navy