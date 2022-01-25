Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, seen here in an artist’s rendition, reached its orbital destination on Monday. Image: Nasa via AFP
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final stop 1 million miles from Earth
- The US$10 billion observatory is now in place in orbit around the sun as it prepares to give scientists a look at the dawn of the universe
- Besides making stellar observations, Webb will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life
