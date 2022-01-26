A US Commerce Department report shows a “significant, persistent mismatch” in supply and demand for chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Joe Biden’s team says global chip shortage to stretch through 2022

  • A ‘fragile’ semiconductor supply chain means long-term strain for a range of US businesses unable to cope with rising demand
  • A US Commerce Department report all but concedes that the government is powerless to resolve the bottlenecks

Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Updated: 2:38am, 26 Jan, 2022

