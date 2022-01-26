A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in December. Photo: AP
Pfizer begins testing Omicron-specific coronavirus shots
- Vaccine makers have been updating their jabs to better match the highly infectious variant in case global health authorities decide the change is needed
- The new US study will include up to 1,420 adult volunteers to help compare how the effective the updated shots are compared to the original
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
