A lot remains a mystery about Omicron, which has more than twice the number of mutations as the Delta variant. File photo: TNS
Explainer |
What’s known about ‘stealth’ version of Omicron?
- WHO monitoring Omicron sub-variant called BA. 2, which has been detected in more than 40 countries
- Dubbed ‘stealth Omicron’, sub-variant’s genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
